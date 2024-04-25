Brother of Wisconsin cornerback enters transfer portal

The NCAA spring transfer portal window is open until April 30 and UCF cornerback Jason Duclona, brother of current Wisconsin Badgers defensive back Jonas Duclona, entered on Wednesday.

Though they were in the same grade, Jason is less than a year younger than his older brother Jonas (350 days apart) and the brothers grew up in south Florida, going to separate high schools. Jason attended Estero High, while Jonas wanted to stick with his football friends, enrolling in high school in Naples.

Both brothers were three-star class of 2023 athletes with Jonas enrolling in UW-Madison while Jason chose to attend UCF. Jason appeared in three games his freshman season with the Knights, failing to record any stats, and he’ll now look for a new home.

With the Badgers, Jonas played in 12 contests in 2023, totalling three tackles while playing mostly on special teams. Considering the familial connection to Wisconsin, Jason Duclona could certainly find himself visiting Luke Fickell’s squad in Madison in the near future.

