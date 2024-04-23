Brookwood golf win state title; dramatic finish for low medalist

Apr. 23—THOMASVILLE — It was an intense day on the course at Glen Arven Country Club as the Brookwood Warriors came away with the GIAA Class 3A state title.

"I'm really proud of them. They really deserved it," said Brookwood golf coach Jimmy Gillam. "They've worked extremely hard all year, every practice is competitive and they all push each other and it's just a real joy to be around all of them."

The Brookwood team had a great day on the course and narrowly got the victory over perennial powerhouse Rivers Academy. Rivers was hot on the Warriors tail, but Brookwood was able to pull out a two-stroke victory with a score of 274. Stafford Davis shot a 76, while Shep Davis shot a 74 and Austin Baker shot a 72.

The biggest story of the day, however, was not the team championship, but the battle for low medalist. Brookwood's JD Culbreth and Mason Howell each finished with a 64 on the day, tied for low medalist. They entered a playoff that saw both play well. It was the faraway that made the difference as Howell gave himself a long putt in comparison to Culbreth's putt, just a few yards out from the hole.

Howell left his putt just a bit short and two-putted for par, while Culbreth knocked in his putt, securing a birdie in the playoff and the title of low medalist at the state championships.

"I'm extremely proud of Mason and JD. They never cease to amaze me with how good they are and they're just great kids. They're not even kids, they are young men," Gillam said. "I was really torn in that playoff, but somebody's got to win and JD got it done."