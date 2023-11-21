Brooklyn Nets still figuring out identity amidst tough start to season

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets have had one of the rougher starts to this season compared to most teams, but not because of their 6-7 record through 13 games played. It has been the combination of injuries to important players in the rotation along with the tough schedule to begin this season.

In fact, through 13 games, Brooklyn has faced the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat (twice), Boston Celtics (twice), Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, and the Philadelphia 76ers already this season. It has been one of the toughest schedules of the season as most of these teams, if not all, will make the playoffs in their respective conferences.

“The test that we’ve had early will help us going forward,” Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said prior to Sunday’s to 121-99 loss to the 76ers. The 22-point loss was the worst of the season to date for Brooklyn and that is despite losing to the Celtics by 14 points and 10 points. The Nets have not only been tested by its opponents, but by injuries as well.

According to Spotrac, Brooklyn has lost 30 games due to injuries so far this season, good for 11th-most in the league. In addition to Nic Claxton (8 games missed) and Cam Johnson (7), that list includes Ben Simmons (7) and Cam Thomas (5) who are both still out with their respective injuries. There should be updates on Thomas’ ankle injury and Simmons’ back injury soon.

“And, I think the biggest part is that, it’s understanding that each dude on our roster has the ability to contribute to our team,” Vaughn said. The silver lining, if any, to players missing games is that it allows others to get more floor time and more opportunity to show what they can do. With the unfortunate injuries, players like Thomas (26.9 points per game) and Lonnie Walker IV (16.6) have been taking advantage.

Moving forward, the schedule should lighten up for the Nets and as long as the rest of the team stays healthy, Brooklyn should have Thomas and Simmons back soon for a chance to have a fully healthy lineup for the first time since the season opener on Oct. 25. The Nets play at the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire