Brook Hill baseball shuts out Midland Classical 10-0 to open the TAPPS Division III playoffs

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Brook Hill Guard baseball team shut out Midland Classical 10-0 Thursday afternoon to advance to the regional round of the TAPPS Division III playoffs.

Brook Hill was powered by a strong start on the mound by pitcher Ben Braatz coupled with plenty of offense, including Samuel Williams’ walk-off single in the bottom of the sixth to win it for the Guard.

Brook Hill moves on to face Fort Worth’s Lake Country Christian School in the TAPPS Division III regional round of the playoffs.

The date, time and location are to be determined.

