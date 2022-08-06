Broncos Super Bowl 50 champion Ryan Harris to call team’s preseason games

Brian Griese left the broadcast booth this year to join the San Francisco 49ers as a quarterbacks coach, leaving 9News to look for a replacement to call Denver Broncos preseason games alongside Steve Levy.

9News announced earlier this week that Levy (play-by-play) will return to call Broncos games this summer, as will Chad Brown (color analyst) and Rod Mackey (sideline reporter).

The television network also announced a new addition to the commentary crew: Ryan Harris will join Levy and Brown in the both as a color analyst for the team’s three preseason games, replacing Griese.

Harris had a 10-year career as an offensive lineman in the NFL, including three stints in Denver (2007-2010, 2012 and 2015). Harris started at right tackle for the Broncos when they won Super Bowl 50, defeating the Carolina Panthers 24-10.

In addition to airing locally on 9News, all three of Denver’s preseason games will also be nationally televised on NFL Network this month.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire