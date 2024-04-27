Broncos select WR Devaughn Vele in 7th round of NFL draft

The Denver Broncos have selected Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele with the 235th pick in the NFL draft. The Broncos received this pick from the Seattle Seahawks in a pick swap earlier in the day.

Vele (6-4, 203 pounds) put together an impressive NFL combine performance, when he ran a 4.47 40 yard dash, with a 36-inch vertical jump and a 10 foot-6 inch broad jump.

Vele played in 47 games at Utah, starting 28 games. He had at least one catch in 35 of his 47 career games as a Ute.

In 2022, Vele was a Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention, when he ranked second in team receptions (55) and receiving yards (695).

In 2023, Vele put in a team-leading 43 receptions for 593 yards and three touchdowns.

Vele joins fellow Utes (and Broncos third-round pick) Jonah Elliss and 2017 first-round draft pick Garett Bolles on the Broncos, joining Day 3 draft pick, University of Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin in the Broncos receiver room.

Next selection: Round 7, 256th overall

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire