Denver trades up in 4th round of NFL draft

After standing pat on their Day 1 and Day 2 picks in the 2024 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos traded up from the 121st overall pick to the 102nd pick, from the Seattle Seahawks.

The Broncos selected wide receiver Troy Franklin with that pick, but it came at the cost of a few selections. In exchange for the 102nd, Denver traded Seattle the 121st-overall, 136th-overall and 207th-overall picks, and Seattle gave Denver the 102nd and 235th overall selections.

Denver wanted to give quarterback Bo Nix his top target at the University of Oregon, and had the chance to add Franklin

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire