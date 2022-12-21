Broncos QB Brett Rypien credits Nathaniel Hackett for TD pass vs. Cardinals

Can we talk about this fake for a second 👀 It was also Eric Tomlinson's first TD in five years. 🫶#UnbeatableMoments pic.twitter.com/25bHK24D6n — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 20, 2022

Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien scored on a sneaky play-action touchdown pass against the Arizona Cardinals last week. Rypien faked a handoff to running back Latavius Murray before holding the ball with his back turned for a half-second and then throwing to tight end Eric Tomlinson.

The play worked perfectly as Rypien hit a wide-open Tomlinson for a score. After the game, Rypien gave credit for the sneaky play to coach Nathaniel Hackett.

“I have to give all the credit to Coach Hackett on that one because we had run that play for a while and we ran it Friday during practice,” Rypien said after a 24-15 win. “I came out of it a little too early and got my head up for the reasons we were talking about. He did a great job coaching me up on that. He just kept saying, ‘Trust it, trust it, trust it.’ We worked it last night.

“I worked it in my hotel room, Saturday night. I really tried to work that thing and making sure I got that guy to come up because Eric blocked out on the end. Really, all we had to beat was the corner. I am just so happy that worked. That’s great coaching in my opinion.”

Hackett’s great coaching worked on Sunday, but the Broncos are still 4-10, so his job will undoubtedly be in jeopardy at season’s end. The coach isn’t going down without a fight, though, and he’s got at least three more games left to pull out all the stops.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire