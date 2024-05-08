Broncos cut QB Ben DiNucci

The Broncos are saying goodbye to quarterback Ben DiNucci.

DiNucci has been released, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

With first-round draft pick Bo Nix, veteran Jarrett Stidham and recent trade acquisition Zach Wilson in Denver, DiNucci was the odd man out.

DiNucci was a seventh-round pick of the Cowboys in 2020 and signed with the Broncos in 2023. He spent last year on the practice squad in Denver and will now hope to find another team that will give him a shot in training camp.