Broncos are the betting favorites to draft Bo Nix

Broncos coach Sean Payton will find his quarterback of the future in Oregon's Bo Nix, if the betting odds on the 2024 NFL draft are to be believed.

The Broncos are listed as -120 favorites to be the team that drafts Nix, via FanDuel. They're far and away the betting favorites to be the team to take Nix.

The Raiders and Giants have the next-best odds to draft Nix, both at +700, followed by the Vikings at +950, Saints at +1500 and Seahawks at +1600.

The question is how high Nix will go. The Broncos own the 12th overall pick, which could be the spot to grab him. But the Vikings also need a quarterback and draft at 11th, while other teams may be willing to move into the Top 10 if they want Nix and think they need to get ahead of the Vikings and Broncos to draft him.

The NFL, however, does not project Nix as one of the Top 15-20 picks, which is why he wasn't invited to attend the draft. So Nix's draft status is a bit of a mystery, even as the people putting their money behind their opinions think he's going to Denver.