'It's broken our back.' Sean Miller searching for answers as rebounding woes doom Xavier

VILLANOVA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 3: Jordan Longino #15 of the Villanova Wildcats grabs a rebound against Lazar Djokovic #17 of the Xavier Musketeers in the first half at Finneran Pavilion on January 3, 2024 in Villanova, Pennsylvania.

There's no doubt that Xavier's fresh-faced roster has grown in different ways as the regular-season approaches the two-month mark on Saturday.

The team that lost to Villanova Wednesday night at Finneran Pavilion was head and shoulders better than the squad that last went on the road in Big East play and was overmatched in a sloppy, turnover-filled 81-66 loss to St. John's.

When Xavier's season was at its "moment of truth" less than a month ago after a three-game losing streak at Cintas Center, Xavier won three of its next four games.

But for Xavier to truly form into a team that's playing its best basketball during the thick of Big East play, it has to get just as tough as the conference they play in.

VILLANOVA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 3: Desmond Claude #1 of the Xavier Musketeers shoots the ball against Jordan Longino #15 of the Villanova Wildcats in the first half at Finneran Pavilion on January 3, 2024 in Villanova, Pennsylvania.

Xavier's rebounding issues are a 'major problem.'

Xavier head coach Sean Miller was blunt about why Xavier came up short against Villanova, a loss that went down to the wire with a pair of potential game-winning shots clanking off the rim.

"We lost the game because throughout the game we didn't rebound well enough. Our major problem is we really struggle to block out, to keep the other team off the offensive glass," Miller said.

Villanova entered the game ranked 178th in the country in offensive rebounding, but successfully crashed the glass early and often to steal valuable possessions in a tight matchup. The Wildcats turned 11 offensive boards into 17 second-chance points. It was a big reason why Xavier trailed 34-29 at the break.

Rebounding struggles overshadowed a game where Xavier turned in multiple stretches of quality defense, including holding Villanova to just one made field goal in the final 10-plus minutes of regulation and permitting just two buckets to Wildcats' leading scorer Eric Dixon.

VILLANOVA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 3: Hakim Hart #13 and Lance Ware #14 of the Villanova Wildcats react in front of Desmond Claude #1 and Quincy Olivari #8 of the Xavier Musketeers in the first half at Finneran Pavilion on January 3, 2024 in Villanova, Pennsylvania.

"The fact that they were able to get those second shots, it broke our back and it's broken our back against Washington, Oakland, Delaware, St. John's. Really in every loss we've had that's an area that's been a problem," Miller explained.

The momentum-changing boards came at inopportune times on Wednesday. Xavier held Villanova scoreless for nearly four minutes at the end of the first half, before Hakim Hart scored five points in just two seconds of game time off consecutive and-1s after retrieving his own missed free throw. Those five points turned a potential tied game at the half into a five-point Xavier hole (34-29).

In the final minutes of regulation, Dixon grabbed two key offensive rebounds which led to second-chance opportunities at the free-throw line. Dixon went to the line and knocked down a pair of free throws after an offensive board with 1:44 remaining to keep Villanova in front, 64-61.

"We have to play a different group, we have to teach them better, we have to get guys to grow up in that area," Miller said. "It's not the fun part of basketball but it's the biggest statistic that helps you win: second shots. Do you get them and how many does the other team get? Villanova, throughout the game, was way better in that area than us. It hurt us."

Xavier's rotation could change

For the first time since Dec. 5, Miller tweaked his opening lineup when forward Gytis Nemeiksa reclaimed his starting role. Over 17 minutes, Nemeiksa had 2 points on 1-of-6 shooting and had four rebounds (three offensive.

Lazar Djokovic, who started the last five games, came off the bench and grabbed just one rebound in 10 minutes. Sasa Ciani had three boards in 15 minutes.

Looking for a spark, Miller turned to freshman Kachi Nzeh, who hadn't played any significant minutes since the loss to Purdue on Nov. 13. Nzeh, a 6-foot-8 forward, grabbed an offensive rebound on his first possession, though he landed on the sideline underneath the basket for one of Xavier's eight turnovers.

Xavier Musketeers center Kachi Nzeh (15) dunks during warm ups before the first half of the NCAA basketball game between the Winthrop Eagles and Xavier Musketeers on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

Miller said Nzeh could see more minutes moving forward as Xavier searches for answers on the glass.

"I'm gonna give him (Nzeh) an opportunity," Miller said. "I think we're looking for a group of guys that will commit to going and getting the ball."

Task doesn't get easier for Xavier to clean up

In the toughest conference in the nation, Xavier has little time to repair its rebounding issues. Up next is reigning national champion and No. 4 UConn, which comes to Cintas Center next week averaging 12.21 offensive rebounds per game.

The good news? Xavier has seen significant improvements on both sides of the ball already this season. From finding complementary scorers (Dayvion McKnight, Abou Ousmane) on a nightly basis, to defending the post, avoiding foul trouble, full-court presses and free-throw shooting. With earlier progress as an indication, there could be light at the end of the tunnel.

"If we could ever become a better defensive rebounding team, then I think we become a much better overall team," Miller said.

