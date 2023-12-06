What we learned from Xavier Musketeers' loss to Delaware Blue Hens

Xavier dropped its third-straight game at home on Tuesday night as the Delaware Blue Hens came to Cintas Center and stunned the Musketeers, 87-80.

Xavier drops to 4-5 on the year and has now lost two games as a heavy home favorite in the last eight days.

Xavier has played inconsistently during its first eight games this season and the same proved true on Tuesday night. Xavier didn’t play with the same intensity as it did on Friday in a hard-fought 66-60 loss to Houston, one of the best teams in the nation.

Xavier Musketeers guard Dayvion McKnight (20) drives on Delaware Blue Hens guard Cavan Reilly (3) in the first half of the NCAA basketball game between the Delaware Blue Hens and the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Instead, the Xavier defense gave up too many second-chance opportunities in the second half and struggled with getting stops as Delaware shot 50% from the field, including at a 56.3% clip in the second half. Delaware fifth-year guard Jalun Trent, who was averaging 9.3 points per game, scored 21 of his team-high 27 points in the second half as the Blue Hens pulled away.

Delaware racked up 42 points in the paint and turned 17 Xavier turnovers into 30 points.

Xavier was led by Quincy Olivari, who had his best offensive performance with the Musketeers with 34 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Sophomore guard and leading scorer Desmond Claude had 14 points but had to sit the majority of the second half with four fouls. He fouled Delaware sharpshooter Cavan Reilly on a 3-point attempt early in the second half, then picked up his fourth with 15:35 left in regulation after a Delaware offensive rebound.

Xavier Musketeers guard Quincy Olivari (8) hits a 3-point basket over Delaware Blue Hens guard Gerald Drumgoole Jr. (1) in the first half of the NCAA basketball game between the Delaware Blue Hens and the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Xavier led by 10 in the first half

Miller talked after the loss to Houston and at practice this week about Xavier defending home court and setting the tone early at Cintas Center. The Musketeers couldn’t do that against the visiting Blue Hens, though, squandering an early 10-point lead.

Guard Quincy Olivari needed just over seven minutes to record double-digit points for the sixth consecutive game. The Rice transfer gave Xavier a 24-14 lead with one of his three first-half triples and ended the half with a game-high 17 on 5-of-8 shooting.

Delaware’s three-point shooting prevented Xavier from running away with it. Guard Cavan Reilly, who is shooting over 40% from the perimeter this season, had his own trio of first-half triples and forward Jyare Davis was efficient by the bucket to anchor Delaware’s 18-4 run.

Xavier’s defense tightened up and allowed just one field goal over the final five minutes of the first half and took a 41-38 lead into the intermission.

Xavier Musketeers forward Abou Ousmane (24) grabs a rebound over Delaware Blue Hens forward Jyare Davis (13) in the first half of the NCAA basketball game between the Delaware Blue Hens and the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Abou Ousmane returns to starting lineup

North Texas transfer Abou Ousmane was back in the starting rotation after coming off the bench for the last four games. Ousmane finished with 7 points, 8 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Up next

Xavier will host the Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout against the University of Cincinnati on Saturday at Cintas Center. The Musketeers are hoping for a fifth straight win in the rivalry.

