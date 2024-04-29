Briton Ferry Llansawel's 'unbelievable' season

Which Welsh football club has enjoyed the most successful season?

Wrexham have secured back to back promotions and will play in the EFL’s League One next season, while The New Saints’ domination of the domestic game continues, even if they were denied a domestic treble in the Welsh Cup final by Connah's Quay.

Cardiff City are chasing a domestic treble in the women’s game, having won the Adran Premier and Adran Trophy while hoping to retain the Welsh Cup next weekend.

Briton Ferry Llansawel’s achievements as a club, encompassing three different teams, is worthy of recognition.

The men’s side secured the Cymru South title to gain promotion to the Cymru Premier - emulating the women’s side who won the Adran South title to move up to the Adran Premier.

“This has been 10 years in the making,” club chairman Wyn Evans told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

“We put a 10 year plan together 10 years ago and we planned for this this year and it’s come off.

“We’ve been knocking on the door for the last three years in our men’s game and the ladies team were unlucky to get relegated when they did.

“Obviously they went close last year and probably should have won the play-off last year against Wrexham and just missed out.

“This year they’ve achieved their goals.”

As if two league titles were not enough for the club, they also achieved glory in the FAW Youth Cup with a 6-2 victory over Barry Town United.

Promotion to the Cymru Premier came after the club saw off the challenge of Llanelli to win the title and reach the top flight.

They did so in front of over 1,200 fans at their Old Road ground, beating Ammanford 4-0 courtesy of four goals from top scorer Luke Bowen.

“As far as the men’s team are concerned we’ve been knocking on the door – third for the past two years,” Evans added.

“Barry were different class last year but this year we’ve done it.

“It’s been an unbelievable season and an unbelievable achievement.”

Briton Ferry, League of Wales founder members in 1992, merged with Llansawel in 2009 to form the current club.

Evans acknowledges promotion will be a challenge for the club but has welcomed plans to expand the league as part of the Football Association of Wales' plans.

“When we go into the Prem next year it’s a huge step,” he said.

“You see on a regular basis the clubs that go up tend to come down exactly like the English Premier.

“When they do increase the size of the league that will mean more teams go up."