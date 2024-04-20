Bristol Rovers: Chris Martin banned for four games following incident in Cambridge win

Martin has scored 16 goals for Bristol this season [Getty Images]

Bristol Rovers striker Chris Martin has been given a four-match suspension for violent conduct after an incident in the League One victory over Cambridge.

Martin, 35, went on to score the winner in the 87th minute having missed a penalty in the first half.

The incident was not seen by the referee but was picked up by television cameras in the 41st minute.

The ban has been increased from the standard three games due to him picking up a red card earlier this season.