Brilliant Unai Emery achieves with Aston Villa what he never could at Arsenal

Unai Emery did a number on his former club - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

Unai Emery has Mikel Arteta’s number. We know this is true in a literal sense, because Emery called Arteta after he was sacked by Arsenal, to see if his compatriot wanted to buy his house in north London (Arteta declined).

And we also know it is true in a figurative and sporting sense, because Emery has repeatedly outmanoeuvred Arteta since his dismissal by Arsenal in 2019. First with Villarreal, who dumped Arsenal out of the Europa League in 2021, and now (again) with Aston Villa, who produced one of the most impressive performances of the campaign to win here on Sunday.

No other away team has enjoyed dominance such as this at the Emirates Stadium this year. Not since Brighton won 3-0 here, in May last season, has an opposition side played with as much courage and conviction as Emery’s Villa, who were brave enough to pass out from the back and strong enough to survive the inevitable moments of pressure.

An Emery masterclass? There is no other word for it. There was the perilously high line, the commitment to high-risk passing football — against arguably the best pressing team in the Premier League — and then, in that glorious finale, the decisiveness in front of goal when the chances came.

In many ways, it provided a blueprint to the rest of the league. This is how you stop Arsenal, a team that, before Sunday, had not lost in this competition since December. Except few other sides will possess the requisite quality and personality to replicate what Villa showed here, especially in an extraordinary second half in which they sucked the spirit and belief from the Emirates. Long before the final whistle, the stadium was largely empty.

Unai Emery outsmarted Arsenal in the second half - Getty Images/Adrian Dennis

In the second half, Villa limited Arsenal to just four shots and zero “big chances”, as defined by Opta. At the other end, Villa had five shots, three “big chances” and those two goals. Remarkably, Villa also had more of the ball, with 54 per cent of possession after the break. If they were somewhat lucky in the first half, when Arsenal missed a series of chances, then they deserved everything they got in the second.

It was a performance built on the midfield energy of John McGinn, the running speed of centre-back Diego Carlos and the clinical finishing of both Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins. Throughout the spine of their side, Villa had physicality and technical quality. Arsenal found brick walls everywhere they turned — and those brick walls could play football, too.

Emery would not say it but this result, much like his team’s 1-0 win over Arsenal at Villa Park and that Europa League triumph with Villarreal, will surely have provided him with added personal satisfaction. It must have been deliciously sweet to leap in celebratory delight on the touchline, as he did after Bailey’s opener, at the club where his employment was so bluntly terminated after only 18 months.

For those who closely followed the Spaniard’s time at Arsenal, it is remarkable to witness an Emery team playing with such composure and precision at the back. By building a side capable of passing out from the goalkeeper, Emery has achieved at Villa what he never could at Arsenal. When his Arsenal tried such an approach, it often ended in disaster for their players and laughter for opposition fans.

No one is laughing now, and certainly not at Arsenal. There are no regrets over Emery’s sacking — he had to go, and Arteta has built a new beast since — but it is unquestionably uncomfortable, for all involved, that Emery has once again triumphed against them, and against Arteta.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.