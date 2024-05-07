Brian Niedermeyer, from Jeremy Pruitt Tennessee recruiting scheme, has new job near Alabama campus

Brian Niedermeyer, a former Tennessee football assistant who paid players in the recruiting scandal under fired coach Jeremy Pruitt, has landed a new job at a high school just a few miles from the University of Alabama.

Niedermeyer has been hired as the defensive coordinator at Tuscaloosa County High, the school announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday. The photo used in the announcement is Niedermeyer coaching on the UT sideline.

Tuscaloosa County High is located in Northport, about 10 miles from the University of Alabama campus. Niedermeyer was a graduate assistant under Pruitt and an assistant director of recruiting operations at Alabama from 2016-17.

At the time, Nick Saban was Alabama's head coach. Now former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer is entering his first season leading the Crimson Tide.

Niedermeyer got a five-year show-cause penalty for his part in the NCAA violations that put UT football on five years probation. The major infractions were committed between 2018 and early 2021 under Pruitt, who received a six-year show-cause penalty.

Since being fired for cause by in UT in January 2021, Niedermeyer had served as an assistant coach at two premier high school programs in Florida. He was an assistant at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale and then defensive coordinator at IMG Academy in Bradenton.

Jeremy Pruitt assistants now coaching in high school

Niedermeyer is the latest coach from the Pruitt scandal to drop down to high school coaching in the next stage of their career.

In 2023, Pruitt was hired as a physical education teacher at Plainview High in Rainsville, Alabama, his alma mater, following the NCAA decision that effectively banned him from coaching in college. At the time, he also was assigned to coach junior high boys basketball at the K-12 school, according to the DeKalb County superintendent's office.

Since 2021, former Pruitt assistant Shelton Felton has been the head coach at Valdosta (Georgia) High, one of the top prep programs in the country. Felton received a four-year show-cause penalty for his part in the recruiting scandal.

In January 2021, Pruitt, Niedermeyer, Felton and seven additional football staff members were fired for cause by UT.

Also in 2021, former Pruitt assistant Joe Osovet was hired as head coach at Heritage High. UT investigators looked into potential involvement in minor violations by Osovet, according to documents obtained by Knox News through an open records request. But that internal investigation determined no infractions were committed, and Osovet said he was not involved.

What Brian Niedermeyer did in Tennessee recruiting scandal

Niedermeyer was a key facilitator in the recruiting scandal. He paid recruits and players from large ATM cash withdrawals and money stashed in his desk drawer, investigators found.

Niedermeyer, the prized recruiter of Pruitt’s coaching staff, made large withdrawals surrounding the dates of impermissible recruiting visits. And a former UT player told investigators that Niedermeyer gave him permission to take cash from the desk in his office.

But Niedermeyer told investigators that he used that money to live the “high-life of a single coach” while avoiding the disapproval of his father because, despite earning $355,000 per year as a college football assistant coach, he was still on his parents’ banking account.

Records and text messages by recruiting staff members show much of the money in the high-profile recruiting scandal led back to Niedermeyer.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football recruiting: Brian Niedermeyer gets job near Alabama