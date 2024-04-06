Brian Kelly asked Packers head coach Matt LaFleur for advice on college football’s new headsets

Beginning this season, college quarterbacks will have radio in their helmets. This might be new to college sports, but it’s been a thing in the NFL for some time.

With the adjustment, LSU head coach said he spoke with Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

“I leaned on Matt LaFleur. He was my quarterback coach, talked to him a little bit about it,” Kelly said, “Obviously, he’s been using it since he’s been in the league, which is a long time.”

Kelly was referencing LaFleur’s time on his Central Michigan staff in 2004 and 2005.

“His biggest concerns are when it goes out. He talked about all the horror stories of when it will go out, when they can’t hear, and how that is really the biggest issue. You have to have a few standard plays the quarterback can call on his own,” Kelly said.

Kelly added the extra communication allows the offense to do a quick huddle and change the tempo of the game.

This is an area where LSU having a veteran fourth-year player like Garrett Nussmeier could give the Tigers an added advantage.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire