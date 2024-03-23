Brian Daboll: I wish Saquon Barkley well, except when he plays the Giants

Giants head coach Brian Daboll says it was tough saying goodbye to running back Saquon Barkley this offseason.

Daboll told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that Barkley, who signed with the Eagles in free agency, was a player the Giants like and respect but ultimately determined they couldn't keep, given the realities of the salary cap and the running back position.

"This is what it is every year in the NFL. You meet great people, whether it's coaches, players, staff members, and unfortunately everybody doesn't stick together the entire time, it's not what it was 30, 40 years ago," Daboll said. "I've got a tremendous amount of respect for Saquon and all the players that went on to other places. It's a special group when you're going through an NFL season, you've got to go through ups and downs. . . . Wish him all the best except when he is playing the Giants."

Barkley's two games against the Giants will have some extra meaning this year, as one of the most popular players on the team in recent seasons is now playing for a bitter rival.