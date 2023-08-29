Brett McMurphy has Texas returning to Alamo Bowl in latest projections

Most of the national media is in agreement that the Texas Longhorns are the favorite to win the Big 12 title this season.

However, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy doesn’t feel that will be the case less than a week before the 2023 college football season kicks off for the Longhorns.

McMurphy released his updated bowl projections and put Texas in the Alamo Bowl against USC. He chose Texas Tech to win the Big 12 and reach a New Year’s Six game to face LSU in the Cotton Bowl.

Considering the talent, depth and experience on Texas’ roster this season, failing to bring home the Big 12 title and once again appearing in the Alamo Bowl would feel like an underwhelming season for Longhorns fans.

