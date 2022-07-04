Brett Favre: Davante Adams is going to miss Aaron Rodgers

Davante Adams is going to miss Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers is going to miss Davante Adams.

The only question is: Which player misses the other the most?

Adams caught 238 passes for 2,927 yards and 29 touchdowns the past two seasons in earning back-to-back All-Pro honors. That’s an average of eight catches for 98 yards and a touchdown per game. Rodgers won MVP honors both of those seasons.

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre expects Adams’ numbers to go down this season without Rodgers as his quarterback.

“No disrespect to Davante at all — zero disrespect. I do think that Davante will make Derek Carr better and, in time, they will be a dynamic duo. Now, will it be the duo that Aaron and Davante had? Time will tell,” Favre told TMZ Sports. “I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback, but he’s not in Aaron’s league yet. He may never be, and that’s no disrespect either, but I do think that Davante owes a great deal of gratitude to Aaron and the Packers drafting him.

“That’s not to say he’s not a great player because he is a tremendous player and we’ll see that with Las Vegas. But it’s just hard to shift gears, especially from a player as prolific as Aaron Rodgers. I’d be shocked if he had the same year (this year) he’s had. That’s not to say he can’t do it, but I would be shocked.”

In answering the other side of the question, Favre expects Rodgers to do just fine without Adams. The Packers, who also lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling, signed Sammy Watkins in free agency and drafted Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure.

“They’ll be OK,” Favre said. “It’s hard to replace a great player like Davante Adams. It’s hard to replace Aaron Rodgers. You don’t replace those players. You plug someone and hope that the others take up the slack until that person finds their own way. Aaron’s too good. Much like Tom Brady has gone into every season and manage to systematically tear teams apart with whoever. It doesn’t matter. And that will be the case with Aaron.”

As Favre said, time will tell how much Rodgers misses Adams and how much Adams misses Rodgers. But Carr isn’t Rodgers, and none of the receivers the Packers brought in are Adams.

Brett Favre: Davante Adams is going to miss Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk