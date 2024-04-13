Brentford vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Gtech Community Stadium, the home of Brentford (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Brentford FC 0 - 0 Sheffield United FC

Brentford vs Sheffield United

15:18

Sheffield attack! The visitors have a throw in dangerously close to the Brentford goal, taken by Holgate. It's kicked clear - both sides are doing well to frustrate the other.

Brentford vs Sheffield United

15:16

Free kick for Brentford; it's cleared but Brentford refuse to go away. Larouci wins a duel with Mbeumo down the right but the Bees keep coming! Reguilon gets onto a cross from Roerslev, having lost Larouci this time, but his header skews over the bar.

Brentford vs Sheffield United

15:13

Early chance for Sheffield! Brereton Diaz dives through acres of space and is one-on-one with Flekken with Brentford scrambling behind him - but Brereton Diaz miscontrols his feet and Flekken gets the ball.

Brentford vs Sheffield United

15:12

Plenty of pressure from the visitors - most of the action has been in Brentford's half. Now Mbeumo does well to keep the ball in play down the right near the Blades' goal, but the visitors' defence are doing well so far to frustrate the Bees.

Brentford vs Sheffield United

15:09

Yellow Card Neal Maupay

Brentford vs Sheffield United

15:08

It's been a bright, purposeful start for Sheffield. Larouci gathers a cross near the post but it's deflected behind for a corner. It's cleared quickly by Zanka.

Brentford vs Sheffield United

15:06

Sheffield have a spell of possession to start, but Brentford are looking more lively. The ball ends up near the home goal first but a Brentford counter gets to the quick feet of Mbeumo. He can't make anything of it down the right hand side.

Brentford vs Sheffield United

15:03

KICK-OFF: BRENTFORD V SHEFFIELD UNITED. The players take the knee before the visitors get us underway.

Brentford vs Sheffield United

14:59

The teams are out on the pitch and we’re about to get underway! Opta suggests a 63 per cent chance of a Brentford victory today, 23 per cent for a draw and just under 14 per cent for Sheffield United win. Let’s see if that proves true…

Brentford vs Sheffield United

14:59

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder makes one change from their draw with Chelsea, replacing skipper Jack Robinson with Yasser Larouci, who makes his first start in six games.

Brentford vs Sheffield United

14:54

Brentford manager Thomas Frank makes one personnel change and also a formation change, opting for 4-3-3 with Kristoffer Ajer dropping out and Neal Maupay starting in attack. That changes means Frank has brought the big guns in attack, starting joint top scorers Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo alongside second-top scorer Maupay. England forward Ivan Toney is still on the bench due to a slight muscle issue, as are long-term injury absentees Kevin Schade and Ethan Pinnock.

Brentford vs Sheffield United

14:54

SHEFFIELD UNITED SUBS: Cameron Archer, Oliver Norwood, Wes Foderingham, Vinicius Souza, Anis Ben Slimane, James McAtee, Sam Curtis, William Osula, Andre Brooks.

Brentford vs Sheffield United

14:49

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2): Ivo Grbic; Auston Trusty, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Mason Holgate; Yasser Larouci, Ben Osborn, Oliver Arblaster, Gustavo Hamer, Jayden Bogle; Oliver McBurnie, Ben Brereton-Diaz.

Brentford vs Sheffield United

14:49

BRENTFORD SUBS: Ethan Pinnock, Kevin Schade, Saman Ghoddos, Frank Onyeka, Ivan Toney, Thomas Strakosha, Keane Lewis-Potter, Shandon Baptiste, Yehor Yarmolyuk.

Brentford vs Sheffield United

14:44

BRENTFORD (4-3-3): Mark Flekken; Sergio Reguilon, Nathan Collins, Zanka, Mads Roerslev; Mikkel Damsgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen; Yoane Wissa, Neal Maupay, Bryan Mbeumo.

Brentford vs Sheffield United

14:39

Rock-bottom Sheffield United are nine points adrift of safety and have the league’s worst away record, but they’ve only lost one of the four most recent games and held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge last time out. And they’ve got the better of Brentford recently: the Blades are unbeaten in their last five fixtures, including winning the reverse 1-0 at Bramall Lane, and have outscored the Bees 8-3 in that time.

Brentford vs Sheffield United

14:39

It’s a battle between two Premier League strugglers today. Brentford are seeking to end a nine-game winless run and haven’t won at home since January 20th, drawing 3-3 with Aston Villa last time out. That result – and a further two-point deduction for Everton - leaves the Bees in 15th place, just four points clear of the drop zone with six matches left to play.

Brentford vs Sheffield United

14:34

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Brentford v Sheffield United.

Brentford vs Sheffield United

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

Brentford vs Sheffield United

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.