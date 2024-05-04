Brentford vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Gtech Community Stadium, the home of Brentford (Getty Images)

Brentford FC 0 - 0 Fulham FC

Brentford vs Fulham

15:54

A promising Fulham attack does not count for much. Not for the first time. Iwobi clips in a cross from the right but Brentford deny Fulham again.

Brentford vs Fulham

15:54

HALF-TIME: BRENTFORD 0-0 FULHAM

Brentford vs Fulham

15:52

Damsgaard takes the free-kick but Muniz heads it out for a corner. The ball seemed to be headed out though.

Brentford vs Fulham

15:49

Substitution Kristoffer Vassbakk Köpp Ajer Mads Roerslev Rasmussen

Brentford vs Fulham

15:49

Three minutes of added time in this half. Meanwhile, there is a bit of a delay in play after a collision between Iwobi and Ajer that leaves the latter down. He is being checked by the physios but it does not look good for him.

Brentford vs Fulham

15:46

SAVE! Diop to Fulham's rescue. Lewis-Potter lifts the ball over Leno from a tight angle. It does not seem to be going in, but Diop is there to head the ball over his own bar.

Brentford vs Fulham

15:43

Pereira seems good to go again and on we go.

Brentford vs Fulham

15:42

Pereira seems to have twisted his ankle and the physios are having a look. Meanwhile, the players take a break and get some instructions from their managers.

Brentford vs Fulham

15:42

A Fulham counter releases Pereira on the left flank, he uses his skill and dribbles past the defence to send in a cross. But Collins defends very well to earn the Bees a free-kick as Muniz brings him down.

Brentford vs Fulham

15:40

Now Brentford miss the target. A loopy ball falls to Norgaard inside the box, he takes it on the volley, but comfortably misses the bottom-left corner of the goal.

Brentford vs Fulham

15:38

Better from Iwobi who dribbles away from Janelt but smashes a shot straight at Flekken.

Brentford vs Fulham

15:36

Another chance goes begging. Willian takes the ball on the counter and finds Pereira on the right, who is unable to find a teammate inside the box.

Brentford vs Fulham

15:34

Fulham make a move soon after, but Willian's cross from the left is very easy for Flekken to collect.

Brentford vs Fulham

15:34

Both managers are animated on the touchlines and the game has gone just slightly quiet in the last two minutes.

Brentford vs Fulham

15:30

A corner for the Cottagers! Pereira goes for goal from outside the box but the ball loops up after a deflection and over the goal for a Fulham corner. Flekken makes an easy save off the corner.

Brentford vs Fulham

15:28

Iwobi looks to send Castagne on a run down the right flank, but he fluffs a pass. It has not been the best of starts for the Fulham star.

Brentford vs Fulham

15:26

Pereira has a swing from about 20 yards but, once again, the shot is well over the bar from a Fulham player.

Brentford vs Fulham

15:23

A host of red and white shirts waiting in the box for a cross, but Janelt plays a loose pass in no man's land and the ball is out for a Fulham goal kick.

Brentford vs Fulham

15:22

Brentford are looking to win back-to-back league games at home for only the second time this season.

Brentford vs Fulham

15:19

That Mbeumo miss certainly the best chance of the game so far. After a better start for Fulham, Brentford have come back strongly.

Brentford vs Fulham

15:18

Palhinha takes a shot from long range this time, but his shot is a skier. Way over the bar.

Brentford vs Fulham

15:16

MISS! OFF THE BAR! Mbeumo's shot deflects off Bassey and hits the bar. The rebound comes to Lewis-Potter but his poor shot is saved. So close for the Bees.

Brentford vs Fulham

15:14

Fulham have lost six of their past seven away games against Brentford in all competitions. Tough place to conquer for them.

Brentford vs Fulham

15:12

Willian's poor pass finds Lewis-Potter who dashes through. There is a scramble as he gets inside the box and he goes down. A Brentford shout for a penalty is promptly brushed away by the ref. Better from the hosts though!

Brentford vs Fulham

15:10

MISS! Iwobi comes close but the ball flies just over the bar. A half-cleared cross falls to him just outside the box and he takes a strong swipe at it.

Brentford vs Fulham

15:10

Fulham with most of the possession, but Brentford are slowly looking better. Lewis-Potter's cross eludes Mbeumo and is out for a goal-kick.

Brentford vs Fulham

15:08

Robinson's loose ball hands possession to the dangerous Toney in midfield but Fulham cut off the threat before Toney can make something off it.

Brentford vs Fulham

15:06

Brentford are considered strong favourites to win this game as Opta’s prediction model shows the probability of a Bees win at 43.7 per cent.

Brentford vs Fulham

15:05

FIRST CORNER! Fulham earn a corner in the first minute of the game as Palhinha's strike at goal from inside the box on the right takes a deflection. They soon win another one but Brentford clear the early threat.

Brentford vs Fulham

15:01

KICK-OFF! We are underway in this clash at the Gtech Stadium as visitors Fulham get the ball rolling. Three of these teams' last four clashes have been 3-2 thrillers. Are we in for another one?

Brentford vs Fulham

14:58

The teams are making their way out to the pitch, the managers greet each other, and we are ready! A reminder that the last four games between these two sides have seen a combined 18 goals scored.

Brentford vs Fulham

14:54

Ditto for Fulham as Marco Silva has also made two changes to his side that drew Crystal Palace at home in the previous game. Sasa Lukic and Willian come in for Harrison Reed, who misses out due to an injury, and Bobby Reid, who is on the bench. Raul Jimenez is back in the matchday squad. Meanwhile, Tosin Adarabioyo continues to be overlooked.

Brentford vs Fulham

14:54

Thomas Frank has made two changes to his Brentford side that lost to Everton last weekend. Mikkel Damsgaard and Keane Lewis-Potter slot into the starting XI. Mathias Jensen is not part of the matchday squad, while Yoane Wissa drops to the bench. Ivan Toney starts up front, looking for his first goal in 10 league games.

Brentford vs Fulham

14:49

SUBS: Marek Rodak, Kenny Tete, Tim Ream, Tom Cairney, Raul Jimenez, Harry Wilson, Armando Broja, Adama Traore, Bobby Reid.

Brentford vs Fulham

14:49

FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Issa Diop, Timothy Castagne; Sasa Lukic, Joao Palhinha; Willian, Andreas Pereira, Alex Iwobi; Rodrigo Muniz.

Brentford vs Fulham

14:44

SUBS: Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson, Mathias Jorgensen, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Neal Maupay, Kevin Schade, Saman Ghoddos.

Brentford vs Fulham

14:44

BRENTFORD (5-3-2): Mark Flekken; Ethan Pinnock, Nathan Collins, Kristoffer Ajer, Sergio Reguilon, Keane Lewis-Potter; Vitaly Janelt, Christian Norgaard, Mikkel Damsgaard; Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo.

Brentford vs Fulham

14:39

Fulham came very close to a full three points against Crystal Palace last weekend, only to be denied by a thunderbolt of a strike by Jeffrey Schlupp. While a spot in Europe next season seems quite out of reach, Marco Silva’s team still has the chance to push for a Top 10 spot at the end of the season. However, they need more of those full three points, starting from this game against their West London rivals. Injuries are not a real concern for Silva, who will have an almost full squad to choose from. Having said that, Tosin Adarabioyo remains a doubt after he was left out of the squad last weekend in light of his refusal to sign a new Fulham contract. The Cottagers will also seek revenge after a convincing 0-3 loss to the Bees at Craven Cottage in the reverse fixture.

Brentford vs Fulham

14:34

Brentford come into the West London derby against Fulham on the back of a 0-1 defeat at Goodison Park last week. But a stretch of five unbeaten games before that has helped them stay up for next season. While there is nothing big left to fight for in the remainder of the season, there is an opportunity for the Bees to end the table a few spots higher than 16th and manager Thomas Frank will likely throw all at it. They will have the services of Neal Maupay again after he missed out last week, but the likes of Aaron Hickey, Joshua Dasilva, and Rico Henry continue to miss out. There could also be more auditions for the strong possibility of life without Ivan Toney come next season.

Brentford vs Fulham

14:34

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League clash between Brentford and Fulham at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford vs Fulham

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…