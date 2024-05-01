Breaking news – Athan Kaliakmanis is the Rutgers football starter, Gavin Wimsatt to transfer

Athan Kaliakmanis will be the Rutgers football starting quarterback heading into Rutgers fall camp, a source can confirm to Rutgers Wire. And Gavin Wimsatt, the incumbent starter, is set to enter the transfer portal.

The news of Kaliakmanis being named the Rutgers starter and Wimsatt hitting the portal was originally broken by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Kaliakmanis arrived to Rutgers in January out of the transfer, fresh off a solid sophomore season at Minnesota. He appears to be the clear-cut winner from the spring season, looking solid in the Scarlet-White scrimmage.

His relationship with offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who recruited him to Minnesota, clearly paid dividends here. Kaliakmanis had a clear control of the offense during the spring game and looked comfortable in the pocket.

The move by head coach Greg Schiano to name Kaliakmanis the starter following the conclusion of spring camp allows Wimsatt to hit the transfer portal at an opportune time.

A former four-star quarterback recruit out of Kentuck, Wimsatt joined Rutgers in early September of 2021 following early graduation from high school. He won the starting job outright in 2023 and showed progress in his development in leading Rutgers to a Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl win over Miami.

