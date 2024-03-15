Breaking down UF football assistant coaching salaries in 2024

Florida football will spend $6.4 million on its assistant coaching staff and new strength coach Tyler Miles in 2024.

Miles is one of five new coaches on staff for the Florida Gators this season, a list that includes offensive line coach Jonathan Decoster, secondary coach Will Harris, defensive line coach Gerald Chatman and co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach/executive head coach Ron Roberts.

Florida is looking to improve from last season's 5-7 campaign entering Year 3 under head coach Billy Napier. The Gators return 13 starters, including quarterback Graham Mertz, cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., running back Montrell Johnson Jr. and linebacker Shemar James.

New defensive voice: Roberts to the Rescue? Florida football sure hopes so

Bigger role on offense: UF football coach Russ Callaway excited about taking on more offensive responsibilities

"When you really take a good look at things, this is the most experienced group that we’ve had," Napier said. "I think as a coach, as an organization, we want to try to build a veteran team. I would say that we have that."

Here's a breakdown of the UF assistant coaching contracts:

UF football defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong

Armstrong has a three-year deal worth $3.6 million: $1.1 million in 2024, $1.2 million in 2025 and $1.3 million in 2026.

Under Armstrong, UF's defense started strong but fizzled the second half of the 2023 season, giving up an average of 38.3 points over its last six games. UF's defense ranked 11th in the SEC last season, giving up 382.3 yards per game.

Florida Gators defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong smiles and gestures after a defensive stop during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

UF football linebackers coach/co-DC Ron Roberts

Roberts has a two-year deal that will pay him $750,000 in 2024 and $950,000 in 2025.

The 56-year-old Roberts brings experience to UF's coaching staff. Last season, as defensive coordinator at Auburn, Roberts guided a unit that ranked 8th in the SEC in total defense (357.2 ypg) and fourth in pass defense (202.2 ypg).

UF defensive line coach Gerald Chatman

Chatman received a two-year deal that will pay him $575,000 in 2024 and $600,000 in 2025. He was hired from Tulane to replace Sean Spencer, who was let go by UF last December.

UF football secondary coach Will Harris

Harris received a one-year deal worth $625,000. He was hired from the San Diego Chargers to replace Corey Raymond, who was let go by UF last December.

UF football edge rushers coach Mike Peterson

Peterson received a one-year deal worth $550,000, making the same amount he made last season.

UF football tight ends coach/co-offensive coordinator Russ Callaway

Callaway received a one-year deal worth $550,000. In taking on added responsibility as co-offensive coordinator, Callaway received a $250,000 raise from the $300,000 salary he made last season.

Florida’s Co-Offensive Coordinator Russ Callaway calls for his players to run another a drill. The Florida Gators held their second Spring football practice at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, March 9, 2024. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

UF football offensive line coach/co-offensive coordinator Rob Sale

Sale received a one-year deal worth $1 million, making the same amount he made last season.

UF football running backs coach Jabar Juluke

Juluke received a one-year deal worth $450,000, making the same amount he made last season.

UF football wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales

Gonzales received a one-year deal worth $500,000, making the same amount he made last season.

UF football offensive line assistant Jonathan Decoster

Decoster received a one-year deal worth $350,000. He was hired from the Cleveland Browns to replace Darnell Stapleton, who left for a job in the NFL with the Washington Commanders.

UF football strength coach Tyler Miles

Miles received a one-year deal worth $400,000 to take over as UF's director of strength of conditioning. He replaced Craig Fitzgerald, who left unexpectedly last month to take over as strength and conditioning coach at Boston College after his close friend, Bill O'Brien, was hired as head coach. Mark Hocke served as strength coach under Napier at UF the last two seasons but was re-assigned in December.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football: Assistant coach salaries for 2024 season