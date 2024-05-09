Breaking down Ayo Dosunmu’s breakout 2023-24 Bulls season

Heading into the 2023-24 season, the Chicago Bulls had high hopes. They wanted to bounce back from their brutal 2022-23 season. Instead, they struggled again. Injuries marred their season, and they once again fell into the catacombs of mediocrity. They finished the year below .500 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

That said, there were some highlights to the season that kept fans engaged, and one of them was the progression of Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu. After signing a new contract with the team last summer, Dosunmu had a great 2023-24 season, seriously breaking out into a star throughout the second half of the year.

The CHGO Sports YouTube channel recently broke down Dosunmu’s season and spoke about how elite his shooting was during the year.

Alongside Coby White, Dosunmu looks like a guy the Bulls can partially build around moving forward. His blend of defense and improved three-point shooting make him a very valuable asset.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire