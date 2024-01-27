BREAKING: 2025 4-Star LB Kelvion Riggins has committed to Texas A&M

Boom! Texas A&M has landed its first commitment for the 2025 recruiting class, as 4-star inside linebacker Kelvion Riggins announced his intentions to further his education and playing career in College Station on Friday night.

Announcing on the DCTF YouTube page in front of his family, friends, coaches, and teammates, Riggins placed three framed pictures during his recruiting visits to Texas A&M, Georgia and Tennessee while hiding the hat behind said photos before making his announcement.

Moments after placing the crisp and clean white Aggie hat on his head, Riggins looks as excited as ever for the journey ahead. After being asked why he ultimately chose Texas A&M, Riggins explained that even after Jimbo Fisher and his staff departed the program late last year, new head coach Mike Elko and his new staff hires sealed the deal, especially new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, who was the linebackers coach with Florida in 2023.

“I just felt like Texas A&M was the fit for me, especially when Elko got the job.”

According to 247Sports Composite, Riggins is currently positioned as the 28th-ranked linebacker prospect and 36th-ranked player in Texas and the No. 2-ranked inside linebacker prospect in ESPN’s 2025 recruiting rankings. Entering his final senior season at Forney (TX), Riggins recorded 88 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 5 sacks during the year.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Kelvion Riggins (2025) tells me he has Committed to Texas A&M! The 6’0 210 LB from Forney, TX chose the Aggies over Georgia & Tennessee “I just felt like Texas A&M was the fit for me, especially when Elko got the job.”https://t.co/Zk9FD4dePz pic.twitter.com/4fvhwESrqT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 27, 2024

