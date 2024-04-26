Braves 2B Ozzie Albies activated from injured list ahead of series versus Guardians

Injured Atlanta Braves shortstop Ozzie Albies sits in the dugout before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Second baseman Ozzie Albies was activated Friday by the Atlanta Braves ahead of a weekend series against the Cleveland Guardians, matching the teams with the two best records in the major leagues.

Albies returned from the 10-day injured list on schedule after going down with a fractured right big toe.

He was hit on his foot by a curveball from Houston rookie Spencer Arrighetti in an Atlanta victory April 15. Albies remained in the game, not realizing he was injured until he took off his shoe.

Luis Guillorme and David Fletcher shared playing time at second base while Albies was out. The Braves went 7-1 during that time to improve to 17-6, the top mark in baseball.

Still, the team was eager for the return of Albies, a 27-year-old, three-time All-Star who was hitting .317 with two home runs and 14 RBIs.

Fletcher was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB