Branthwaite in but will Southgate select Tarkowski?

BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering your questions on Gareth Southgate's England squad which will be announced today at 14:00 (GMT).

Peter asked: Do you think Southgate will pick the two best-performing English centre-halves in this season? On any statistical basis they are James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite. Or will he just roll out the same old names?

Phil answered: They have been a top-class pairing for Everton this season, as the statistics show, and I think Branthwaite will be an England regular in future, but I’d put money on John Stones and Harry Maguire starting for England in Germany if they are both fit.

From football news reporter Shamoon Hafez:

Everton centre-back Branthwaite is expected to be in Gareth Southgate's provisional squad when it is announced at 14.00 BST.

Branthwaite was a revelation for Everton last season, making 35 league appearances. Everton won 12 matches and kept 12 clean sheets when the 21-year-old was in the side last term.

He was called up for England duty in March, but did not play.