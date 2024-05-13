Brandon Ingram floated as potential Golden State Warriors target

After a disappointing 2023-24 season end, the Golden State Warriors are expected to be active throughout the summer. They could potentially look to add another star-level talent to help ease Steph Curry’s offensive burden. According to a recent report by Marc Stein, some around the league believe that Brandon Ingram will inevitably leave the New Orleans Pelicans this summer.

According to a Western Conference executive who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy on Sports under the condition of anonymity, the Warriors could be among the teams interested in acquiring Ingram. The 26-year-old forward had a solid regular season for New Orleans, averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists on 49.2% shooting from the field and 35.5% shooting from 3-point range.

“For what they’re going to be looking for, [Ingram] is the kind of guy they will be in the market for, because he is a player who can score but is a little bit damaged goods and maybe the price is lower than it ought to be,” The executive told Deveney. “But you know, you keep him healthy, you’re careful with him, and he can carry you through. He is still young and that is absolutely what they want.”

Ingram’s overall play could help elevate the Warriors back toward contender status. He would provide some much-needed secondary scoring and ball-handling to help Curry play more off-ball and to ensure Steve Kerr’s roster has some additional options during their halfcourt sets.

With just one year left on his current $158 million deal, Ingram would likely need to give the Warriors some assurances he would re-sign with the franchise before they traded for him. Nevertheless, adding a three-level scoring wing that facilitates and rebounds would be ideal for Golden State. Whether they can make a deal happen with New Orleans will remain to be seen.

