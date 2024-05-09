Tim Legler believes Warriors championship window is closed

The Golden State Warriors were eliminated from the 2024 NBA play-in tournament by the Sacramento Kings. Inconsistent performances, player slumps, suspensions and injuries all contributed to the team’s underwhelming performance. Nevertheless, with the championship core still in place, the fanbase still hopes the Warriors can get back on track.

However, ESPN’s Tim Legler believes the Warriors’ current championship window has slammed shut. He noted how the younger generation of talent is stepping into the forefront of the league and that Steph Curry is unlikely to add to his trophy collection in the final few years of his career.

“Steph Curry’s not leaving Golden State – he’ll play his last game in a Warriors uniform, and I just don’t know how they’re going to rebuild that team to the extent you’re going to have to with the competition; some of these young teams, young stars in the Western Conference,” Legler said on a recent episode of ESPN’s ‘Get Up.’

The Warriors are expected to make some roster changes during the summer. Chris Paul is expected to be waived. Questions remain over Klay Thompson’s future. The front office has a plethora of young talent it can dangle in trade discussions.

As long as Curry is on Golden State’s roster and remains healthy, the franchise will have a shot at contending for a championship. However, the moves they make this summer will likely dictate how successful they can be in the upcoming season.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire