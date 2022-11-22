Brandon Aiyuk’s second touchdown turns Monday Night Football into rout

Charean Williams
The 49ers are pulling away now.

Brandon Aiyuk scored his second touchdown of the night, catching a 13-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo with 28 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The 49ers lead 31-10.

The Cardinals blitzed, and the 49ers beat it with a quick throw to Aiyuk, who broke the tackle of Marco Wilson on his way to the end zone.

Aiyuk’s first touchdown covered 7 yards.

George Kittle has a 39-yard touchdown reception, and Deebo Samuel a 39-yard touchdown run.

Garoppolo has completed 18 of 27 passes for 189 yards with three touchdowns.

The 49ers are beating up Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy, who entered with a knee injury. McCoy had Nick Bosa inadvertently step on his hand and Kevin Givens drilled McCoy on a sack late in the third quarter. McCoy has taken two sacks and seven hits.

