Branding Podziemski believes he should make All-Rookie First Team

Brandin Podziemski was drafted with the 19th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He quickly established himself as part of the Golden State Warriors’ rotation, making 74 appearances in his debut season. 28 of those appearances came as a starter, as Steve Kerr rewarded the 6-foot-5 wing for his impressive displays and veteran-like approach to the game.

During a recent interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, Podzeimski shared his belief that he belongs on the All-Rookie First Team this season. He pointed to the positive impact he’s made on the court and how he could have produced higher numbers if he were in a similar situation to some of the other rookies around the NBA.

“I don’t know how they look at it – if it’s numbers based, if it’s wins based, if you’re impacting the team,” Podziemski said. “All in all, if you look at the top-five rookies I think I’m in that category, just based on what I bring on a daily basis, who I have around me, what kind of team I’m playing on, my usages. Because I feel like If I was in some of the other rookie’s situations … I’m still putting up more numbers too.”

Podziemski ended his rookie season with averages of 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 45.4% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range. He also overcame stern competition for minutes on a roster full of veteran talent with hopes of potentially contending for a championship.

In reality, being named to the All-Rookie First Team wouldn’t change much for Podziemski. He’s already expected to have a bigger role in the Warriors rotation next season, and he’s established himself as part of the franchise’s young core for the future. Nevertheless, the recognition would prove what Golden State fans already know, which is that he was a genuine steal in the draft.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire