Brandin Podziemski details improvement goals for next season

Brandin Podziemski enjoyed a strong rookie season. He established himself as an important piece of the Golden State Warriors rotation and flirted with a starting role at times throughout the basketball year. He also earned significant praise from some of his veteran teammates.

As with any rookie entering their first full off-season, Podziemski wants to improve his game. When speaking to the media on Wednesday (April 17), he detailed the aspects that he’ll focus on as he looks to cement a bigger role in the rotation during his sophomore year in the league.

“I think the ball will be in my hands a little bit more,” Podziemski said. “Just being more efficient. Trying to take the burden off of Steph and Draymond’s shoulders. Helping the rest of our guys impact things. I think when we got into games that really mattered or we really needed to win, we kind of just deferred to Steph…I think for our other guys, it’s ‘how can we impact games that are meaningful?’…Just in all facets of the game, continue to elevate my assist to turnover ratio. Try to lead the team in rebounding again. Just all that kind of stuff that impacts winning at a high level.”

In the coming years, the Warriors will naturally begin leaning on their younger core to lead the way. Podziemski will likely be among the front-runners for a starring role.

As such, having summers like this one, where the young talent is heading into it with multiple areas of improvement as a focus, is important. It will allow the Warriors to improve their overall talent level while securing their franchise’s future.

