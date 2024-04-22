Kerr sees similarities between Brandin Podziemski and Lakers favorite

Brandin Podziemski was a bright spot for the Golden State Warriors this season. The rookie wing impressed throughout the 74 regular season games he played. Steve Kerr believes there are some similarities between his rookie wing and that of Los Angeles Lakers fan favorite Austin Reaves.

Kerr coached Reaves at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. As such, he understands what both players bring to a team, and how they’re able to defy expectations and prove themselves as high-level talents in the NBA. Kerr shared his thoughts while addressing the media on Friday (April 19.)

“He’s a different player from Austin Reaves, but I see similarities — just having coached Austin this past year, in the World Cup,” Kerr said. “…They’re similar sized, they’re both a lot stronger and quicker than they look on the floor. Some of it is because their game speed is really high. They may not time well in the 40, but their game speed, because of their reaction or their proactivity on the floor, both guys, there’s a lot to their games.”

Podziemski will undoubtedly want to impress during his sophomore season. There will be minutes up for grabs and potentially a spot in the starting lineup. Kerr will likely expect to see some growth from his young and upcoming star before committing to giving him a larger role.

Kerr on where Podz can improve in Year 2 and the similarities he sees between him and Austin Reaves 👀 pic.twitter.com/IxKGtkbVIp — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 18, 2024

Podziemski ended his rookie year with averages of 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He shot 45.4% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range. It’s fair to assume we will see all of those numbers increase next season, as he showcases the developments he’s made after a strong offseason.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire