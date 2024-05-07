Brandin Podziemski tipped to make All-Rookie first-team

Brandin Podziemski was a bright spot in the Golden State Warriors‘ season. The rookie has impressed with his veteran-like approach, scoring and rebounding ability. He quickly became a core part of Steve Kerr’s roster and played some stretches with the starting unit.

After such an impressive debut season, Podziemski is now being tipped to earn a spot in the 2024 All-Rookie first team. Speaking to ‘Give Me Sport,’ Mark Medina shared his reasoning on why Podziemski could make the prestigious first team and how he would slot right into that All-Rookie lineup.

“I don’t think there’s really any debate,” Medina said. “Victor Wembanyama’s a big, same with Chet Holmgren. Brandon Miller’s a forward. So, he’s slotted in to get that All-Rookie First Team, and he has backed it up with his play…He was second among his rookie class in plus-minus just behind Chet Holmgren, and when you’re looking at what he did with the Warriors – 61 steals, second behind Chris Paul. He led the team in charges as well, and that shows his defensive acumen.”

Podziemski has a bright future with the Warriors. He’s going to continue improving. His dedication and veteran mindset should allow him to navigate the inevitable slumps he will experience. He is also expected to work hard during the summer to improve his all-around game.

In 74 regular-season games, Podziemski averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 45.4% shooting from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range. His sophomore season will certainly come with challenges, but after such a strong debut year, there will be hope that he can prove himself as a building block for the future.

