Brandin Podziemski represents Warriors at NBA Draft Lottery

While they didn’t secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs, the Golden State Warriors earned a place at the NBA draft lottery. However, heading into the draft lottery on Sunday, the Warriors had slim chances of keeping their 2024 first-round selection.

For the Warriors to retain their pick, they needed to land in the top four of the lottery. If the Warriors’ pick didn’t in the top four, the pick would go to the Portland Trail Blazers as a part of a previous trade.

The Warriors pick had a 0.7% chance of returning to the Warriors in the top four.

To represent the Warriors and potentially provide some good luck in retaining the pick, Brandin Podziemski represented Golden State on stage at the lottery in Chicago.

Other players from around the league also represented their teams like Charlotte’s Brandon Miller, Detroit’s Ausar Thompson, Portland’s Scoot Henderson, Sacramento’s Keegan Murray and Toronto’s Scottie Barnes.

The lottery is set to begin at 12:00 p.m. PT on Sunday.

