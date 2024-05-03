Warriors land Creighton’s Trey Alexander in second round of new NBA mock draft

With the Golden State Warriors’ chances of run in the postseason ending with a loss in the play-in tournament, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Steve Kerr can shift their attention to the upcoming NBA draft and free agency.

While the Warriors don’t have a first-round selection, they will be on the clock in the second round with the No. 53 overall pick in the draft. In the past, the Warriors have had success in the second round with additions like Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Before the Warriors hit the clock in June, mock drafts serve as a way to see what type of players could be on the board at pick No. 53. In the latest mock from Sports Illustrated’s Draft Digest, the Warriors landed Creighton’s Trey Alexander in the second round.

Alexander played three seasons at Creighton, earning Second-Team All-Big East honors last year and a spot on the Big East’s All-Freshman team in 2022. Last season, Alexander averaged 17.6 points on 44.6% shooting from the field to go along with 33.9% from deep. Alexander added 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists as the Blue Jays punched a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

In Feb., Alexander scored a season-high 31 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the field with four made 3-pointers. Alexander notched 20 or more points in 15 games on the season for Creighton.

