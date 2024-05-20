Bradley requests transfer as 11 Livingston players depart

Livingston have confirmed the departure of 11 players following their final game in the Scottish Premiership.

Mikey Devlin and Jason Holt have both left the club following the triggering of automatic relegation release clauses .

The West Lothian side also confirmed Bruce Anderson, Morgan Boyes, Kurtis Guthrie, Jack Hamilton, Joel Nouble, Ayo Obileye, James Penrice and Andrew Shinnie will not sign contract extensions.

However, Sean Kelly and Cristian Montano are both in discussions about prolonging their stay despite their deals being up, while Dan MacKay returns to parent club Hibs.

Steven Bradley has requested to be placed on the transfer list, with Mo Sangare, Miles Welch-Hayes and David Carson also made available for sale.

David Martindale has already secured the signings of Robbie Muirhead, Matthew Clarke, Daniel Finlayson, Liam Sole and Ricky Korboa for next season.

Livingston players remaining under contract: Jamie Brandon, Shaun Donnellan, Shamal George, Stephen Kelly, Samson Lawal, Michael Nottingham, Scott Pittman, Aphelele Teto, Tete Yengi.