Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb isn’t looking beyond this season as he enters the final year of his rookie contract due to make $13.9 million on the fifth-year option.

Chubb, 26, had 12 sacks as a rookie when he played all 16 games. He has not played every game in a season since, with no more than 7.5 sacks.

Last season, it was surgeries on both ankles to remove bone chips. Chubb played 268 defensive snaps in seven games and made no sacks but one interception.

He is ready to bounce back.

”Yes, sir. I feel it for sure,” Chubb told Troy Renck of Denver 7. “It was one of those things that you go through so much, you know what I mean? The dam has to break at some point. I feel like things have been building up and building up, and it’s finally time to let it all out.”

Chubb was healthy this offseason, which helped him prepare for the season rather than rehab an injury.

“It’s been huge, to be honest with you, just because I am not worried, ‘Is this going to be OK?’ You have the mindset that, ‘I am good and I am just going to attack everyday like it’s my last,’ and that’s what I have been doing this offseason, and it’s been working out for me,” Chubb said.

Chubb no longer has Von Miller across from him, but he does now have Randy Gregory. Gregory signed as a free agent, joining new coordinator Ejiro Evero’s defense to give the Broncos a 1-2 punch as long as the two pass rushers remain healthy.

Gregory is working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery.

Bradley Chubb says “the dam is ready to break” in rebound season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk