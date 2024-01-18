Bradley Braves extend win streak with largest comeback in school history

CARBONDALE — The Bradley men's basketball team rallied from down 23 points in the second half, defeating host Southern Illinois 70-69 to win their seventh game in a row on Wednesday night.

Duke Deen, Darius Hannah and Connor Hickman scored 15 each to lead BU (13-5, 5-2), which completed the largest comeback in school history. Malevy Leons added 10 points for BU, which hit six of its final seven shots from the field; SIU was 1-for-8 in the final 7:22.

Bradley had twice in its history rallied from down 18 points, the last time in the 2019 Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship game against Northern Iowa. BU also erased an 18-point deficit to Tulsa on Feb. 4, 1996.

Xavier Johnson scored 18 and AJ Ferguson 15 to lead SIU (12-6, 4-3), which came into the game having won six of seven.

The Salukis led by 21 points at halftime and extended that to 23 early in the second. SIU had one final possession with under 10 seconds left, but Johnson's shot in the final moments fell short and BU picked up the loose ball to secure the road win.

Bradley went ahead in the final minute on a driving layup and free throw from Hickman — set up on a steal from Hannah with 59 seconds left and the game tied. The Braves led for only 1:48.

Bradley now sits in third place in the MVC, one game behind co-leaders Drake and Indiana State. BU returns to the court Saturday with a 1 p.m. home game against Belmont.

