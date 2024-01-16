Bradley basketball is on another win streak. Here's how the Braves have excelled

The Bradley Braves men's basketball team is on its second six-game win streak of the season and moving on up in the Missouri Valley Conference standings.

The Braves (12-5, 4-2) are coming off a 77-59 win over Illinois-Chicago, cheered on by a fan contingent that made it feel like more of a home game for Bradley. Chants of "BU" and more rang throughout the arena, celebrating yet another hot streak during which BU has outscored its six opponents by an average of 23 points.

“We work every day, every morning we're in the gym," Bradley guard Duke Deen said. “So I think our confidence is just going higher and higher every time we play.”

The last five games in this run also have coincided with the return of guard Connor Hickman, who has topped 20 points three times since his return from an ankle injury. Hickman says the Braves try not to get too high or too low, knowing opponents will make runs and hit shots. The Braves just work to maintain equilibrium.

"It's just basketball,” Hickman said. “[We’ve] been just staying in the middle, even when we're not hitting shots or when we’re turning it over, not getting too low.”

Strong starts have been Bradley’s bread and butter as of late, too. BU buried Evansville and Valparaiso with matching 14-3 runs to start each game, led Missouri State by 15 in the first half, and struck Illinois-Chicago with a 19-3 run on Saturday.

Coach Brian Wardle wants to see the team improve on staying more consistent throughout the game and sustaining what’s been strong play on both sides of the ball in each of Bradley’s four Valley wins.

Yet Wardle couldn’t deny the positivity the Braves are carrying.

“The guys are very positive in the locker room,” Wardle said. “I walked in the locker room, they're all cracking jokes on me and we're having fun with it.”

Bradley’s four MVC wins have came against teams that currently occupy the bottom half of the conference. What lies ahead is a big four-game stretch with games at Southern Illinois, at home versus Belmont and Murray State, then at Indiana State. Each of those four teams is near the top of the Valley.

“We’ve got to continue to [have fun] as the pressure turns up," Wardle said, "and our schedule gets even harder as we move forward."

2023-24 Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball standings

Drake 14-3, 5-1

Indiana State 14-3, 5-1

Belmont 11-6, 4-2

Bradley 12-5, 4-2

Murray State 7-10, 4-2

Southern Illinois 12-5, 4-2

UNI 9-8, 3-3

Illinois State 8-9, 2-4

Missouri State 10-7, 2-4

Evansville 10-7, 1-5

UIC 8-9, 1-5

Valparaiso 5-12, 1-5

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Bradley Braves basketball on win streak ahead of tough MVC stretch