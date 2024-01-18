'i am chaos': How Twitter reacted to Bradley's historic basketball comeback

The Bradley Braves men's basketball team made school history on Wednesday night, rallying from down 23 points to defeat Southern Illinois, 70-69, in Carbondale.

The comeback is five points bigger than any previous rally in Bradley history, surpassing the 18-point deficit the Braves erased to defeat Northern Iowa to win the 2019 Missouri Valley Conference tournament title.

Social media was buzzing after the victory — as viewers, fans and media all jumped in to bask in the Braves' big victory. Here's a sampling of the fun.

How they won: Bradley Braves extend win streak with largest comeback in school history

Never tell them the odds

Bradley was .08 percent to win the game when it trailed by 23 points early in the second half, according to analytics from ESPN.

"For comparison, Bradley had a 2% chance to win the game in the second half of the 2019 Arch Madness title game against UNI," wrote Journal Star reporter Jon Michel.

Mid-Major Madness called it "a gutsy comeback victory," and that a "lights out second half from the field let them back into this game." Later, the site posted "No nights off in the Missouri Valley."

Here's the win probability chart pic.twitter.com/Qp13hStkq2 — Jonathan Michel (@jondog237) January 18, 2024

Rise of the Gargoyle

Wyatt Wheeler, a beat reporter who covers Missouri State for the Springfield News-Leader, posted an iconic meme of the WWE wrestler The Undertaker rising from the mat during a match — but instead had superimposed the head of Bradley mascot "Kaboom!" onto the gif.

"Bookmarked this one," wrote Bradley Barstool.

Bradley's main account got in on the fun, posting a tight closeup of "Kaboom!" with the words "i am chaos" written in small type between his eyes — similar to what the Baltimore Orioles' main account in 2022.

Passionate in Chicago

Robert Hack, a 2015 Bradley graduate, posted a spirited video of him celebrating the comeback. Hack certainly knows a thing or two about celebrations; he works with the NFL's Chicago Bears as the team's Manager of Talent and Game Presentation.

"Plug your ears if you don’t like passion (or cursing) but man oh man this comeback ... calls for it!! CHARGE ON!!!!" Hack wrote on Twitter, after which multiple other Bradley fans echoed his sentiments in the replies.

Plug your ears if you don’t like passion (or cursing) but man oh man this comeback (23 not 24 points. Sorry not sorry) calls for it!! CHARGE ON!!!! 🅱️🅱️ pic.twitter.com/n0xVnI3rTL — Robert Hack (@Bobby_Lou1014) January 18, 2024

Braves share the excitement

Bradley coach Brian Wardle shared the final score post from the school, commenting "Just like we drew it up lol," with the crying and laughing emoji. "High character men!"

The first lady of Bradley basketball, Lecia Wardle, shared video of the final play, commenting dryly: "Never a doubt"

Never a doubt https://t.co/o32C5f0fgj — Lecia Wardle (@leciawardle) January 18, 2024

Mason Alwan, who played at Peoria Notre Dame before walking on at Bradley, expressed his excitement at the end of the game, writing "WHAT A SECOND HALF!! Exactly what @BradleyUMBB is all about. Great fight, great adjustments, and great belief. What a road win!"

Alwan also wondered where Bradley would be had it not lost leading scorer Connor Hickman to an ankle injury for a stretch during which the Braves lost five games.

"If Hickman doesn’t miss that stretch in December Bradley may be ranked," Alwan wrote. "16-2 likely where they sit if they stayed healthy …"

If Hickman doesn’t miss that stretch in December Bradley may be ranked. 👀



16-2 likely where they sit if they stayed healthy… — mason alwan (@masonalwan) January 18, 2024

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: College basketball: Twitter, X reaction to Bradley comeback vs. SIU