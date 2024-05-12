Brad Keselowski snaps winless streak with win at Darlington Raceway

Brad Keselowski snapped his winless streak at 110 races Sunday by winning the Goodyear 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway.

It also was the first win of the 2024 season for a Ford. Keselowski, who turned 40 in February, had driven the No. 6 Mustang for RFK Racing to two runner-up finishes back-to-back at Talladega and Texas this season. He also finished third at Bristol.

But Keselowski's last win before Sunday came on April 25, 2021 at Talladega. The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion was driving for Team Penske at the time.

Keselowski, who qualified second for the Goodyear 400, did not win in his last 26 races with Penske and hadn't won since since becoming a minority owner with RFK Racing at the start of the 2022 season.

Sunday's win was Keselowski's 36th career NASCAR Cup Series victory. It was his second win at Darlington.

Ty Gibbs finished second, Josh Berry was third, Denny Hamlin was fourth and Chase Briscoe was fifth.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on X @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Brad Keselowski snaps winless streak with with NASCAR win at Darlington