Brad Keselowski‘s No. 6 Ford failed post-race inspection Sunday night at Martinsville Speedway, and the veteran driver was dropped from fourth place to last in the finish order of the 500-lap NASCAR Cup Series playoff race.

NASCAR said Keselowski’s car failed to meet minimum weight requirements as outlined in section 14.11.2 of the rule book.

The fourth-place finish would have been Keselowski’s best of the season. He finished fifth last week at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Keselowski is in his first season as a co-owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

Read more about NASCAR

What drivers said after Martinsville Cup playoff elimination race Martinsville Cup playoff race results, points standings Christopher Bell wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville

Brad Keselowski fails post-race inspection, dropped to last place originally appeared on NBCSports.com