Boys tennis roundup: Minnewaska earns a couple of big wins in St. Cloud

Apr. 15—ST. CLOUD — The Minnewaska boys tennis team swept a triangular Monday at St. Cloud Tech High School.

The Lakers beat the St. Cloud Crush 4-3 and also knocked off Princeton 5-2.

Against St. Cloud, Minnewaska earned victories from Tenzin Dahl at No. 2 singles and swept the doubles, getting wins from Carter LeClair and Drew Blieck at No. 1, marshall Kopp and Landon Schiffler at No. 2 and Tyler Kohn and Xavier Johnson at No. 3.

Against Princeton, Minnewaska swept the singles and earned a point from the No. 3 doubles team of Carson Beyer and Xavier Johnson.

Minnewaska plays host to Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenwood.

Worthington nearly swept Yellow Medicine East in a dual match at Worthington.

YME's one point came at No. 4 singles. The results for the match were not available.

The Sting play Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Benson.