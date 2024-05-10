Boys tennis roundup: LQPV/D-B earns a win at Willmar

May 9—WILLMAR — The Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd boys tennis team knocked off Willmar 4-3 on Thursday in a non-conference match.

LQPV/D-B earned victories at Nos. 1 and 4 singles and Nos. 2 and 3 doubles. The No. 3 doubles match was won by forfeit.

One of the highlights of the match came at No. 1 singles, where Gunnar Olson beat Gabe LaRue 6-2, 6-1. The two are step-brothers.

The closest match was at No. 1 doubles. Willmar's Sam Loerzel and Nehemiah Van Horne edged Tony Reep and Broady Nelson 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

Willmar is host to a Central Lakes Conference triangular beginning at 2 p.m. Monday, when the Cardinals play Fergus Falls. The Otters then play Sauk Rapids, followed by Willmar playing the Storm.

