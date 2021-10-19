Bowl Projections Update: Ed Orgeron vs Steve Sarkisian in the final game?

The LSU Tigers currently sit in the middle of the SEC West with their 4-3 overall record, 2-2 in conference play. Currently Alabama, Auburn, and Ole Miss are all ahead of them in the divisional pecking order.

The Tigers have an opportunity to win two of three games, but that is a very tall task. Ole Miss is the matchup on Saturday and then they travel to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama. Could they do the unthinkable? Another conversation for another time.

Looking towards the postseason, LSU doesn’t have a shot at a New Years Six appearance without a run over the next five games. Finishing 9-3 could put them in the conversation but it seems more likely they finish 6-6 or 7-5. Where would that put them in bowl season?

It could be back to Houston, Texas, in the Texas Bowl with a Big 12 matchup. Some think that could be LSU-Texas one more time.

Erick Smith, USA TODAY Sports: Texas Bowl

This seems to be the most common of the bowl projections as we sit in the middle of the 2021 season. The Texas Longhorns and the LSU Tigers are two programs that have faced off over the years. Why not one more time in Houston? The Longhorns have the edge in the overall series 9-8-1 but they have played twice since 2002 with each team winning a game. They are also split 1-1 in bowl appearances, both happening in the Cotton Bowl.

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

A return bowl matchup from 2016? This was the exact matchup from the interim year under Ed Orgeron, and it could be the matchup in his final game. Also shows how far down the list the Tigers have fallen to potentially look at a trip to Tampa in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Texas Bowl

A game we should have seen in 2020, had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic. This game would feature the head coaches associated with the USC program in 2013-14. Orgeron was the interim head coach in 2013 and Sarkisian would take over the program in 2014.

Brett McMuphy, Action Network: Birmingham Bowl

This would be the first time these two schools have met outside of Baton Rouge. The first-ever meeting came in 2000, Nick Saban lost to the Blazers. LSU defeated UAB in 2013 under Les Miles, 56-17. It only makes sense for the rubber match to come from the third head coach at LSU since 2000.

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports

No Bowl Projected

Despite the win over the Florida Gators, Palm isn’t convinced that the Tigers get can the two necessary wins to become bowl eligible in 2021. They have Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Missouri all in but not LSU.

College Football News: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

A trip to Jacksonville could be on the agenda for the LSU Tigers come bowl season. A matchup with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons would be an interesting one to say the very least. Currently, Wake Forest is 6-0 and atop the ACC Atlantic division. CFN clearly believes they will fall apart over the next six games to force a matchup with a LSU team that is currently 4-3.

Athlon Sports: Texas Bowl

The final game of the Ed Orgeron era at LSU and it could be facing his former defensive coordinator in Dave Aranda. Quite the storyline that would be. Especially with some speculating that Aranda could be on the list of potential candidates for the Tigers head coaching job.

