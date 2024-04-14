Boston pushes Penguins out of playoff spot, 6-4

This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ run of games in which they collect at least one point ended Saturday night.

It’s possible that their hopes of qualifying for the Stanley Cup playoffs did, too.

Oh, the Penguins are still alive, at least mathematically, but their 6-4 loss to Boston at PPG Paints Arena knocked them out of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference playoff field and stripped them of the ability to control their fate in the playoff race.

They have been hurdled by Washington, Detroit and Philadelphia, all of which have one more point than the Penguins’ 86. The Penguins, Capitals and Red Wings have two games remaining, while the Flyers have one.

