Boston Police warn against counterfeit NHL playoff tickets ahead of Game 5

Authorities are warning fans to be wary of buying NHL playoff tickets off secondary market websites ahead of Game 5 at TD Garden Tuesday night.

Boston Police encourages fans to only buy tickets from authorized ticket agencies. They are trying to proactively curb buying tickets from untrustworthy sources.

“Fans who purchase tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance and do so at the buyer’s own risk,” police wrote in a press release. “Purchasing via other means creates the potential for possessing an invalid and/or counterfeit ticket.”

The Boston Bruins are set to play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. They currently hold a 3-1 series lead and have the opportunity to advance to the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs if they win.

Anyone with information about the selling of counterfeit tickets is urged to call Boston Police.

