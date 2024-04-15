Boston Marathon 2024 LIVE: Start time, updates, build-up and favourites

Evans Chebet won the 2023 Boston Marathon, can he make it three victories in a row today? (AP)

Evans Chebet looks to claim a third victory in as many years at the 128th Boston Marathon as he partakes in the men’s elite race this afternoon in Massachusetts.

The world’s best long-distance runners have flocked to the United States for one of the six World Marathon Majors where the race will take place on Patriots’ Day.

30,000 people are expected to compete in the mass participation section as they challenge themselves and raise awareness for all manner of charities and causes.

Last year, Chebet held off a late challenge from Gabriel Geay, who will no doubt be a challenger again today, to finish with a time of 2:05:54 making him the first man to retain the elite men’s title at this event since 2008.

Kenya’s Hellen Obiri triumphed in the women’s elite race with Marcel Hug and Susannah Scaroni claiming the men’s and women’s wheelchair titles respectively.

Follow all our coverage of the marathon with the live blog below:

Boston Marathon 2024 LIVE

The Boston Marathon gets started at 2.30pm BST in Massachusetts

30,000 people expected to participate after elite races

Evans Chebet aiming to win three consecutive Boston Marathons after wins in 2022 and 2023

Boston Marathon 2024 LIVE

14:42 , Mike Jones

It should come as no surprise that Marcel Hug took an early lead in the men’s wheelchair race. He passes the halfway mark in 35:38 which is close to a minute faster than his own course record set last year.

(AP)

Boston Marathon 2024 LIVE

14:42 , Mike Jones

One to keep an eye on throughout the next hour or so is Eden Rainbow-Cooper. The Brit came second at the Tokyo Marathon earlier this year but just flew through the 15km mark with a 34 second lead in the women’s wheelchair race.

Boston Marathon 2024 LIVE

14:38 , Mike Jones

Here we go!

The men’s elite race is underway. The first few miles are downhill meaning this will be a quick start before things begin to get more difficult as the marathon goes on.

Boston Marathon 2024 LIVE

14:37 , Mike Jones

Back at the start, the men’s elite race is about to get started. Sisay Lemma, Gabriel Geay and Evans Chebet are all introduced by the announcer along with United States favourite Elkanah Kibet.

If Chebet wins he’ll become the fifth man to win three editions of the Boston Marathon.

Boston Marathon 2024 LIVE

14:33 , Mike Jones

Six-time Boston champion Marcel Hug, Daniel Romanchuk and Aaron Pike are the leading contenders in the men’s wheelchair race which began 30 minutes or so ago.

They competitiors have already reached the 11 mile stage with Great Britain’s David Weir going well.

Boston Marathon 2024 LIVE

14:31 , Mike Jones

The current weather in Hopkinton is 12 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Almost perfect conditions to get this marathon underway.

Boston Marathon 2024 LIVE

14:25 , Mike Jones

It’s almost time for Eurosport coverage of the Boston Marathon to begin (2.30pm BST). Based on previously reported timings the men’s and women’s wheelchair races are already underway with Handcycle and Duos set to start in a few minutes.

The men’s elite race heads out at 2.37pm with the women’s elite following at 2.45pm.

Military marchers set out from Hopkinton to start the 128th Boston Marathon

14:20 , Mike Jones

A group Massachusetts National Guard members early Monday crossed the Boston Marathon start line painted in honor of the town that has hosted the marathon for the past century, launching the 128th edition of the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual marathon.

Race Director Dave McGillivray sent the group of about 30 people off shortly after 6 a.m. He thanked them for their service and told them to have a great time. Lt. Col. Paula Reichert Karsten, one of the marchers, said she wanted to be part of a “quintessential Massachusetts event.”

Military marchers set out from Hopkinton to start the 128th Boston Marathon

Emma Bates, a top US contender in the Boston Marathon, will try to beat Kenyans and dodge potholes

14:12 , Mike Jones

Emma Bates should be extra weary of the Boston Marathon course on Monday when she tries to improve upon last year’s fifth-place finish.

Not the hills or the headwinds.

The potholes.

The 31-year-old former Boston resident stepped in one midway through the Chicago Marathon last fall, tearing a tissue in her foot. She finished 13th but left the course in a wheelchair.

A setback during her recovery forced Bates to withdraw from the Olympic marathon trials in February. So, instead of planning for Paris, Bates is running Boston again a year after she led the pack through Brookline, with the crowd chanting her name.

Emma Bates, a top US contender in the Boston Marathon, will try to beat Kenyans and dodge potholes

Boston Marathon 2024 LIVE

14:05 , Mike Jones

Before the first competitors got their races underway, Mayor Michelle Wu and Governor Maura Healey were among those who stopped to honour the people who lost their lives or were injured in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

Three people were killed and hundreds were injured when a pair of bombs detonated near the finish line 11 years ago.

(REUTERS)

Boston Marathon 2024 LIVE

14:01 , Mike Jones

As we wait for the action in Boston to begin here are come pictures of happy dogs.

These are from the Boston Marathon Golden Retriever Meetup yesterday which takes place every year on the eve of the Boston Marathon.

The event is hosted by MA Golden Meetups and honours Spencer, the Boston Marathon Golden Retriever, and his sister Penny, who appeared in many marathons, plus all dogs who have lost their lives to cancer.

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Boston Marathon 2024 LIVE

13:55 , Mike Jones

Athletes in the wheelchair and open categories will earn a further bonus of $50,000 (£40,400) if they break the Boston Marathon course record today.

The existing records are as follows:

Open Division

Men: Geoffrey Mutai - 2:03:02 (2011)

Women: Buzenesh Deba - 2:19:29 (2014)

Wheelchair Division

Men: Marcel Hug - 1:17:06 (2023)

Women: Manuela Schar - 1:28:17 (2017)

Boston Marathon 2024 LIVE

13:49 , Mike Jones

Here’s how much entrants stand to earn based on finishing positions in the Wheelchair Division:

1st - $40,000 (£32,400)

2nd - $25,000 (£20,200)

3rd - $12,000 (£6,100)

4th -$8,500 (£6,900)

5th - $6,000 (£4,750)

6th - $4,000 (£3,200)

7th - $3,000 (£2,400)

8th - $2,500 (£2,000)

9th - $2,000 (£1,600)

10th - $1,500 (£1,200)

Boston Marathon 2024 LIVE

13:42 , Mike Jones

The Boston event also makes history as the first World Marathon Major to offer course record bonuses of equal value to competitors in the wheelchair and open categories.

Here’s how much entrants stand to earn based on finishing positions in the Open Division:

1st - $150,000 (£121,300)

2nd - $75,000 (£60,700)

3rd - $40,000 (£32,400)

4th -$25,000 (£20,200)

5th - $18,000 (£14,600)

6th - $13,500 (£10,900)

7th - $10,500 (£8,500)

8th - $8,500 (£6,900)

9th - $7,000 (£5,700)

10th - $5,500 (£4,400)

Boston Marathon 2024 LIVE

13:35 , Mike Jones

Who is competing in the elite men’s race?

Evans Chebet is seeking a third consecutive crown in Boston, here are the headline names for the men’s elite race plus their best marathon times and the races they achieved them in:

Sisay Lemma (Ethiopia) - 2:01:48 (Valencia, 2023) Evans Chebet (Kenya) - 2:03:00 (Valencia, 2020) Gabriel Geay (Tanzania) - 2:03:00 (Valencia, 2022) NR Cybrian Kotut (Kenya) - 2:04:34 (Amsterdam, 2023) Haftu Teklu (Ethiopia) - 2:04:43 (Berlin, 2023) Shura Kitata (Ethiopia) - 2:04:49 (London, 2018) John Korir (Kenya) - 2:05:01 (Chicago, 2022) Mohamed Esa (Ethiopia) - 2:05:05 (Amsterdam, 2022) Suguru Osako (Japan) - 2:05:29 (Tokyo, 2020) Sondre Moen (Norway) - 2:05:48 (Fukuoka, 2017) AR

Boston Marathon 2024 LIVE

13:28 , Mike Jones

Who is competing in the women’s elite race?

Here are the 10 fastest women in the elite field with their personal best marathon times and the races in which they achieved them:

Tadu Teshome (Ethiopia) - 2:17:36 (Valencia, 2022) Hiwot Gebremaryam (Ethiopia) - 2:17:59 (Valencia, 2023) Judith Korir (Kenya) - 2:18:20 (Eugene, 2022) Meseret Belete (Ethiopia) - 2:18:21 (Amsterdam, 2023) Tiruye Mesfin (Ethiopia) - 2:18:47 (Valencia, 2022) Worknesh Edesa (Ethiopia) - 2:18:51 (Osaka, 2024) Senbere Teferi (Ethiopia) - 2:19:21 (Berlin, 2023) Dera Dida (Ethiopia) - 2:19:24 (Berlin, 2023) Edna Kiplagat (Kenya) - 2:19:50 (London, 2012)* Mary Ngugi-Cooper (Kenya) - 2:20:22 (London, 2022)

Boston Marathon 2024 LIVE

13:21 , Mike Jones

What is the course?

The course begins in Hopkinton, a town in rural Massachusetts, with runners setting off from Main Street and heading down Route 135. They will plod through the towns of Ashland, Framingham, and Natick, before joining Route 16 shortly after Wellesley. Hanging a right on to Commonwealth Avenue (Route 30) by the fire station in Newton Lower Falls, the course continues over the Newton Hills and by Boston College, a university, before arriving at Cleveland Circle via Chestnut Hill Avenue.

The runners will then negotiate a left turn on to Beacon Street as it nears the finish, turning right on to Hereford Street, left on to Boylston Street and eventually concluding near the Boston Public Library in Copley Square in the heart of the city.

Boston Marathon 2024 LIVE

13:14 , Mike Jones

How to watch the Boston Marathon

In the UK, you can watch the Boston Marathon on Eurosport, with coverage beginning at 2:30pm and lasting until 5.15pm. You can access Eurosport through Discovery Plus and can sign up to the standard £6.99-per-month plan.

Boston Marathon 2024 LIVE

13:07 , Mike Jones

What time does it start?

The exact timings for this year’s event are:

Military March - 6 am ET (11am BST)

Men’s Wheelchair - 9.02 am ET (2.02pm BST)

Women’s Wheelchair - 9.05 am ET (2.05pm BST)

Handcycles & Duos - 9.30 am ET (2.30pm BST)

Professional Men - 9.37 am ET (2.37pm BST)

Professional Women - 9.45 am ET (2.45pm BST)

Para Athletics Divisions - 9.50 am ET (2.50pm BST)

Rolling Start Wave 1 - 10.00am ET (3pm BST)

Rolling Start Wave 2 - 10.25am ET (3.25pm BST)

Rolling Start Wave 3 - 10.50am ET (3.50pm BST)

Rolling Start Wave 4 - 11.15am ET (4.15pm BST)

Boston Marathon 2024 LIVE

13:00 , Mike Jones

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the 2024 Boston Marathon. We’re a little over an hour away from the first race (the men’s wheelchair event) getting started so stick around as we build-up to all the action from Massachusetts.